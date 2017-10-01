A COUPLE accused of working together to rape a girl at Gela, Central Province, will take their pleas this week.



This was after the court was informed that George Solopoto, and wife Elizabeth Koka are now armed with lawyers.



They were previously without lawyers.



Having confirmed that the two accused are legally represented and that disclosures were already served to their lawyers, Principal Magistrate Augustine Aulanga adjourned the matter to September 28.



This is for the couple to enter their pleas and for their lawyers to indicate the type of committal hearing to be conducted on the matter.



Mr Aulanga said if the defence is indicating a short form preliminary inquiry then the court will be proceeding on with that on the next court date as well.



Solopoto, 48, faces one count of rape while his wife faces one count of compelled sexual intercourse.



They were charged under the sections of the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences Act) 2016.



The couple were charged following an allegation on the night of July 1 at a beach at Gela.



The alleged incident occurred on the night of July 1 on a beach in Gela.



Prosecution alleged Koka asked the alleged victim’s parents for her to follow them to another village to attend the 10 days of burial of a man at Olevuga village.



They allegedly went to that village that day and later that night they took the girl with them to an isolated beach.



It was alleged that whilst at the beach Koka assisted her husband by holding on the alleged victim’s hands while her husband raped the alleged victim.



They were caught by a man who came from the sea side flashing his torch light at them.



They then allegedly walked back to the village from the beach.



The alleged victim reported the matter to her aunt using Koka’s mobile phone that she gave her to use as a torch since it was very dark.



The matter was then reported to the police on August 3 and an investigation was carried out which resulted in the arrest of the two accused on August 5.



Public Solicitor’s lawyers Michael Holara and Stanley Aupai are representing the couple while Public Prosecutor Patrick Rajah Abe appeared for the Crown.







Kolombangara murder inquiry set for Oct 9





THE Magistrates Court will be conducting a second committal hearing on the case of one of the three men accused of the murder of a man in 2013 at Kolombangara, Western Province.



Chief Magistrate Emma Garo on Friday set down October 9 and 10 for the long form preliminary inquiry on the case of Tana Kabolo.



The hearing was supposed to be conducted on the case of Tana and his co-accused Reuben Kabolo.



But Reuben has been reportedly unwell for some time now and therefore would not be able to attend this hearing.



Rachael Olutimayin of the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Reuben has been unwell for some time now and had not been attending court.



She said Police in Gizo checked up on him at Kolobangara and confirmed he was not well.



“He was not able to walk by himself and has difficulty talking,” Ms Olutimayin said.



She therefore applied to the court to sever the matter so that the committal hearing can only be conducted for Tana, of which, it was granted.



The first committal hearing was conducted in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court in 2014 when the case committed to the High Court for trial.



The case was however returned to the Honiara Magistrates’ Court from the High Court in April this year for a fresh committal hearing to be conducted.



This was because the depositions of the first committal hearing could not be found.



Ms Garo last Friday set down the committal hearing date in the absence of the lawyers representing Reuben and Tana.



She then directed the lawyers to explain in writing to the court their absence and the failure to give instructions to their colleagues regarding this case.



She gave seven days from Friday for them to submit their written explanations.



Reuben and Tana were jointly charged with Henly Kabolo for the murder of a man at Kolobangara in 2013.



Tana who is on bail and Henly who is held in custody appeared yesterday except for Tana who is unwell.



Ms Olutimayin also informed the court that the delay in setting the second committal hearing date was because all the magistrates were fully booked in the past months with other trials.



She said when a magistrate offered to do the committal on Saturday, Reuben however became unwell until now.



The court heard on Friday that Henly has been in custody for four years now.



He applied for bail in the High Court but was unsuccessful.



The trio were charged in relation to an allegation on 24 November, 2013 at Kalibae Settlement at Kuzi village, Kolobangara.



Prosecution alleged they were involved in an argument with the deceased and his wife.



As a result of the argument, the trio chased and attacked the deceased.



It was alleged that the deceased went home drunk and accused his wife of having an extra-marital affair with another man.



The wife was alleged have reported the matter to his father in-law.



The deceased was then asked by his father to leave and was walking away when he was attacked.



They allegedly hit and kicked him and when he fell onto the ground they jumped on him inflicting him with injuries including broken ribs.



The deceased was taken to Gizo Hospital but died shortly after.



Public Solicitor’s lawyers Sarah Karani and Michael Holara represent Reuben and Tana.













