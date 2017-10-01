Manelusi is believed to be the son of the Deputy Commissioner Operations of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RISPF) Gabriel Manelusi.



Reports said, the police were tipped and started tracking down the young constable’s whereabouts in town with the vehicle and successfully returned it from his parent’s residence early on Sunday morning.



Photos of the recovered police vehicle were uploaded on Forum Solomon Islands International (FSII) online page and have attracted alot of criticism and expression of disappointment from the public and even members of the RSIPF.



The Police Media Unit on Sunday stated that the, “Police are aware of the report and will investigate the incident.”



By TEDDY KAFO



