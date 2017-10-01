THE United Nations General Assembly has been challenged to give Taiwan and its 23 million people a chance to self-determination.



Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare uttered this at the United Nations General Assembly 72nd session in New York, last Saturday.



“The UN is contradicting the preamble of its own Charter by effectively ‘shutting the door to the people of the Republic of China on Taiwan’ from participating in the Universal Process,” Sogavare stated.



“Over the years, Taiwan has been actively involved in UN programs and specialised UN Agencies but despite the contributions towards the well-being of the citizens of the world, the UN continues to ignore the right of Taiwan to self-determination,” he added.



“As such, it is high time that this august body give due recognition to Taiwan as a legitimate member of the Family of Nations.”



Sogavare added that the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda requires global partnership and the joint efforts of all stakeholders to mobilize all available resources and in this regards Taiwan is ready, willing and able to engage in and contribute to the wide range of substantive UN programs for the welfare of humanity.



“If we are to focus on people let’s give Taiwan and its 23 million people a chance.



“If we are to promote peace and sustainability, let’s give Taiwan and its 23 million people a chance.



“Let us not contradict the principles that the United Nations was established to represent and allow the rules to change subject to whose best interests are at stake,” Sogavare said.



The preamble of the UN Charter ‘reaffirms faith in the fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small.’



Sogavare said this language clearly articulates the principle of universality, for all peoples and all nations regardless of their size and population.



“However, as the UN General Assembly speaks of ‘leaving no one behind,’ we are at the same time shutting the door to the people of Taiwan from participating in this universal process.



“We are therefore contradicting our own principles by leaving 23 million people behind.”







Sogavare denounces N/Korea missile tests





PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has strongly denounced ongoing missile tests by North Korea into the Pacific Ocean.



Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday, Sogavare joined the global call on North Korea to abide by the UN Security Council Resolutions - describing its recent testing of ballistic missiles over the Pacific Ocean as “an insult to the people of the Pacific”.



“We are continually threatened by global power posturing that yet again attempts to dictate our fate as a region,” Sogavare said.



“But today, we refuse to remain silent and it is on this note that I would like to register our strongest condemnation of the actions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” he added.



Sogavare said he wants the Pacific Ocean to remain free of pollution from missile testing since it is the foundation of Pacific Peoples heritage and source of food and income.



“We are ocean people.



“The sea is our sanctuary.



“It is the foundation of our heritage.



“It is where our people source their food and income.



“Therefore, we denounce any pollution and contamination of our ocean that our pacific peoples depend on for our livelihoods.”



Sogavare added that the Pacific supplies approximately 60% of the world’s tuna market and this underscores the global significance of the region.



“Therefore, maintaining the health of the ocean is not only for the sake of our self-interest. The maintenance of our ocean, given its importance to global food security, should be in all our interest.”



In the wake of these missile tests, Sogavare told World Leaders that Solomon Islands reaffirmed the principles enshrined in the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea for the peaceful use of the ocean spaces.







Sogavare shares nation’s sympathies with victims





PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has conveyed the nation’s sympathies to those that had suffered losses and damages in the recent Mexican 7.1 magnitude earthquake and the series of hurricanes that ravaged the Caribbean region.



Addressing the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday, Sogavare joined other world leaders in remembering those who lost their loved ones and property in the two natural disasters.



“We extend our sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones in the recent earthquakes in Mexico,” he said.



Similarly, Sogavare also extended heartfelt sympathies to those affected by the recent natural disasters, in particular Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in the Caribbean region and US State of Florida.



“The Solomon Islands knows well the pain of having to live through such ordeals. Our hearts and prayers are with you,” he said.



The earthquake in Mexico early this week has killed more than 200 people while many are still missing or trapped under rubble.



The chain of devastating hurricanes in the Caribbean caused massive destruction to properties, leaving thousands homeless.



Sogavare said our world is going through difficult times and 2017 has been a year dominated by intentional provocation and natural disasters.



As such, he said the decision to design our Theme “Focusing on people: Striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet” is not only appropriate but indeed perfectly- timed.

PM: climate change is our number 1 enemy





PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says Climate Change is the Pacific’s “number one enemy” and calls on the United States President Donald Trump to reconsider America’s position on the Paris Climate Accord.



He was addressing the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last Saturday.



The US has been considered one of the major polluters of the atmosphere, which has effectively contributed to global warming and sea level rise that affects small Pacific islands states including Solomon Islands.



“For us Pacific Island Nations, Climate change continues to be our enemy,” Sogavare told world leaders in New York.



“We are continuously invaded by this enemy every day,” he added.



He said Solomon Islands has lost 6 islands due to the effects of climate change and what was once a playing ground for children is now inundated with water and for many Pacific peoples, talk of a sustainable world is becoming increasingly unattainable as they are now in survival mode.



“The horrors of the impact of a nuclear attack are undeniable but the slow onset caused by the adverse impact of climate change is just as cruel.



“If it’s not happening yet, it shortly will,” Sogavare said.



The Prime Minister said an unstable climate and the subsequent displacement and relocation of people can exacerbate some core drivers of conflict – such as migratory pressures, clash of cultures and competition for resources.



These are threats to the very existence of humanity and could very well result in threats to global peace and security and this is why the Pacific Small Island Developing States have been requesting the Security Council to also address the issue of climate change.



Sogavare told world leaders that the building of sea walls and wave breakers, to mitigate some of the impacts caused by climate change, while useful is nothing more but a mere band aid solution.



He calls on all major emitters to meet their National Determined Contributions (NDCs) in reducing greenhouse emissions.



“We strongly urge the United States of America to reconsider its position on the Paris Climate Accord.



“Let us all stand together in solidarity to face the defining challenge of our time,” Sogavare said.



On COP23, Sogavare said Solomon Islands pledges its full support to Fiji as Chair.



“As a fellow Pacific Island country, Solomon Islands congratulates Fiji for its upcoming assumption of the Chairmanship and look forward to discussions on the effective implementation of the Paris Climate Accord.













