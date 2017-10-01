This follows the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) in Honiara yesterday - Monday 25th September 2017.



The signing comes after much negotiations and discussions by the disputing parties.



The event yesterday brought together representatives of three disputing parties of the Parasi airfield land, together with the Commissioner of Lands to put pen to paper to pave the way for the re-opening of the airfield.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Aviation Task force and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communication and Aviation, Moses Virivolomo thanked the leaders of the disputing parties for their understanding in agreeing to re-open the airfield while waiting for the resolution of their land disputes by the responsible authorities.



Mr Virivolomo stated that since the closure of the airport, residents of Small Malaita as well as East and West Areare who have been using the airfield to travel by air have experienced hardships in having to travel by sea.



The Permanent Secretary added that the re-opening of the airfield is the step in the right direction.



“Re-opening means that the development aspirations of the people will once again materialise because the infrastructure to make their dreams a reality is again operational.”



The chairman also thanked the tireless efforts put in by his team in negotiating the re-opening of the airfield.



He further called on the disputing parties of Manaoba and Lomlom airfields to follow the examples set by the parties of the Gwaunaru and now, the Parasi airfield and allow for the opening of these airfields pending the judicial settlement of their internal disputes.



Mr Virivolomo assured those present at the signing ceremony that the clearing and cleaning of the Parasi airfield will start immediately and has expressed the hope that Solomon Airlines will commence flights to Parasi before the end of the year.



Speaking on behalf of the disputing parties, Mr Moses Waiririu said that they really want to see the airport operational.



He assured the government that the disputing parties are willing to work with the government to ensure the airfield is back on the map.



He said that seven years without air service is simply too much and the people who use and benefit from the service can’t wait to see it re-opened.



By SAMSON SADE