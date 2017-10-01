Moffat is the son of Deputy Commissioner Operations Gabriel Manelusi.



Young Manelusi over the weekend was alleged to have misused a police issued land cruiser on a drinking spree.



Police Media Unit on Monday said the PSII Division has taken up the case.



“Any further decision will be based on the finding of the PSII investigation,” the statement reads.



Police sources also added that young Manelusi has previously implicated in a similar case which is also under investigations and become a court case.



“He should have been dismissed long time ago.



“But we were surprised that he was re-admitted into the force,” the police officers said adding that compared to some officers who committed less serious breach and misconduct were dismissed straightaway.



The police officers said such reports will surely damage their professionalism and integrity which demand the police head of administration to take things seriously and practice fairness in the local force.



By TEDDY KAFO