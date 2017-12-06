A statement from Ports yesterday said the fencing is actually done in response to complaints lodged of illegal activities conducted in the area during night times.



“This is a ports area and fenced it since there were lot of complaints of illegal dealings and happenings.



“The area is fenced with controlled access manned by port security officers,” the statement said.



The statement said in the meantime there is no restriction on berthing for any outboard motor engine, landing craft or incoming passengers from the islands.



“This is only a control measure for the safety of public users of the area.



“So Ports security officers will man the gates on a 24/7 basis,” the statement reads.



As understood, the sea side area has been used past years by people who travel by outboard motor engines to Honiara especially Savo, Russell and Ngella people.



The area is an ideal spot for the people of nearby islands with ease access to the markets, shopping centres, government and financial institutions.



By TEDDY KAFO