The boat bound for Auki from Ramos Island failed to reach its destination due to mechanical fault.



It was believed to have drifted the whole night before the three fishermen onboard managed to control it to reach the shore.



The boat landed at Anuha yesterday, with three men onboard safe.



Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) in Central Islands Province, Hugo Maelasi confirmed to the Solomon Star that the three fishermen were safe and they are in good condition.



He added that his officers deployed to Anuha Island are yet to return so he cannot confirm whether the fishermen will come over to Tulagi or not.



Adding, the boat went missing on Sunday and was reported to Police in Auki after the fishermen failed to return, which was later communicated to Tulagi police to help out in the search.



He said the boat was reported to have safely arrived at Anuha Island yesterday (Monday).



Search and Rescue also confirmed to this paper that the fishermen landed safely at the long abandoned island that was once a home to the famous Three Star Hotel.



However, Search and Rescue warned the travelling public to always listen out for weather updates before taking any trip at sea on an out boat motor canoe.



Reiterating, the country is in a cyclone season so it is very important to take heed of weather updates from our meteorology office before travelling at sea.



Meanwhile, the boat with the men have returned safely to Auki with the support of another boat.



By AATAI JOHN