By SIMON ABANA

Port Vila, Vanuatu







WEIGHTLIFTING queen Jenlyn Tegu Wini scooped Team Solomon’s first three gold medals yesterday at the Pacific Mini Games in Port Vila, Vanuatu.



The Oceania gold medallist made a clean sweep of gold in the 56 kg category against some best lifters in the region.



She won gold in session two of the snatch, clean and jerk and overall at the Epuato Arena in front of a huge crowd.



Speaking to Star Sports after her fine achievement, Wini said she was pleased with her overall victory despite not hitting some of her personal targets.



“I am happy to make my country proud but I didn’t managed to reach my own targets,” she said.



“But I am still happy as we are getting closer to the Commonwealth Games next year,” Wini added.



“That is my main aim to do well in this Mini Games in preparation for the big one come 2018.”



The Olympian said she hopes her achievement in the sport of weightlifting inspires more female in the country.



“I hope that younger girls see what I have achieved and follow my footsteps to become an Olympian one day.



“My advice to young women in Solomon Islands is don’t give up on what you want to be the future.



“I think nothing is impossible for any aspiring female athlete to dream big,” the hat-trick gold medallist insisted.



She added that her target to break Oceania record is still alive but her primary target is to prepare well for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



“I believe I can still break the Oceania record as long as I continue to represent the country in any regional tournament.



“I won’t rest on my achievements but will continue working hard to reach my targets,” she stated.



Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs Palua presented the gold medals to Wini yesterday as he congratulated the Oceania weightlifting queen for another fine achievement.



