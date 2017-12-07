The local Olympian defeated a Ni-Vanuatu athlete in his opening fight in the Kroman Indoor Arena. He is the second athlete to add gold to the country’s medal tally.



He recorded the fasted knockout blow in the judo competition with just under a minute.



Lomo then went on to edge two New Caledonian opponents in the under 60kg category to claim gold.



The native Malaitan lad victory means he added the fourth gold medal to the overall Solomon Islands tally at the games on day 3.



Speaking to Star Sports after the medal presentation Lomo said he was proud to win gold for the country.



“I am so excited and proud as a Solomon Islander winning a gold for my country.



“I would like to thank my team mates, management, family members back home and judokas in the country for their support,” he stated.



The Pacific Mini Games gold medal took Lomo’s gold medal haul to seven in total for his long career in Judo.



He won six gold medals and several silver and bronze before this recent Pacific Mini Games in other international events.



Also in judo, debutant Jemuel Jimson lost out to a New Caledonian athlete in the bronze medal match in the under 66kg category.



The young lad however insisted that he will build on his Mini Games experience for the future.



“I think for me as a newcomer it was quite challenging to compete against my opponents.



“I believe with such experience I will continue to work hard in training to come back stronger,” Jimson stated.



Meanwhile, Lesley Pandabela who will compete in the under 81kg is set for his bout today.



By SIMON ABANA

In Port Vila, Vanuatu