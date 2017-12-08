Students Association president Charles Ha’amori has confirmed this to the Solomon Star in Manila on Thursday.



However, he clarified that though it has taken so long for the students to receive their shares, the delay is with the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT) and the cash flow problem that the country is and has been facing.



“Well, for the students’ allowance, though it took so long to get here, it is eventually coming and students have been receiving their shares over the passing weeks,” Mr Ha’amori said.



“But the problem is with the MoFT, and it is beyond our control,” he added.



Mr Ha’amori stated he was being informed that there are remaining payments at the Treasury "rumored" to be paid out to students this week.



“But as has been the case, this year, cash flow is the factor affecting the delays,” he said.



The Students Association president told this paper that this is a problem that was nonexistent in the previous years.



Mr Ha’amori on the other hand, told students to be responsible and must also learn to manage properly the tax payers money given to them through the scholarship entitlements (allowances) they were awarded.



When Solomon Star contacted the Permanent Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Education and Human Resources for comments, Mr Franco Rodie also blamed it on cash flow.



“The key issue in the outstanding payment of AMA students' allowances is cash flow problem currently faced by the government,” Dr Rodie said



“All payment vouchers pertaining to students' allowances are with the MoFT,” he added.



He also stated that he has received assurance that the payments will be made but, he cannot promise the exact date.



Dr Rodie told the Solomon Star that the Director NTU Clement Tito might have the latest to say in this matter, however he has not responded on the email that was sent to them both, till yesterday.



The Solomon Star understands that a bulk of SIG sponsored students studying at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU), the University of South Pacific (USP) both in-country and abroad, have yet to receive their allowances, all due to the same cash-flow problem.



By RONALD TOITO’ONA

in Manila