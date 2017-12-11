By TEDDY KAFO





HONIARA City Council (HCC) has warned foreign owned ‘fish n chips’ restaurant owners of a new measure to regulate the market and business reserves.



This new Act will ensure only locals are allowed to operate ‘fish&chip’ or kai-bars in the city.



City Mayor Andrew Mua told this paper in an interview they will be working along with the health, trade and commerce division to implement this new regulation.



“We have come up with this measure and will submit to the government by January next year.



“It will be enacted under an ordinance which will give us power to regulate the production and sales of fish & chips.”



He said foreigners’ engaging in the production and sales of fish & chips is quite unfair for local business houses.



“We ensure there are business reserves for us.



“Foreign owned kaibars obviously runs the fish n chips market and complaints from local competitors,” he said.



Its understood such new measures shows the struggle for indigenous business reservations in the face of globalization and influx of foreigners especially from Asia.



This soon-to-be implemented measure highlights the need for a concerted effort by the line of ministries to protect the business interests of indigenous people, it was highlighted.



Fish n Chips is one of the favoured traditional fast food in this country since gaining independence.



