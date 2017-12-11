 Inmates share gifts with families - Solomon Star News

Inmates share gifts with families
Featured

11 December 2017
Author 
Inmates share gifts with families
Futsal star Elliot Ragomo with kids of inmates who were part of the Angel Tree program.

Twenty selected inmates at Rove Correctional Centre were given the chance to meet their children and present them with Christmas gifts, last Friday.

The annual event, called the 'Angel Tree Program' was organised by the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) in partnership with the Prison Fellowship.

Futsal star Elliot Ragomo was invited to give a talk to encourage the children and their parents.

Fathers and mothers who were serving terms at the Correctional Centre presented presents and shared food with their children in a special Christmas party.

Bulk Shop, Pro 31 and Frangipani Ice Cream through the Bartlett Family were the sponsors of the programme.

By LYNNISSHA RUNA

8 Views
Editor

Latest from Editor