Twenty selected inmates at Rove Correctional Centre were given the chance to meet their children and present them with Christmas gifts, last Friday.

The annual event, called the 'Angel Tree Program' was organised by the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) in partnership with the Prison Fellowship.



Futsal star Elliot Ragomo was invited to give a talk to encourage the children and their parents.



Fathers and mothers who were serving terms at the Correctional Centre presented presents and shared food with their children in a special Christmas party.



Bulk Shop, Pro 31 and Frangipani Ice Cream through the Bartlett Family were the sponsors of the programme.



By LYNNISSHA RUNA



