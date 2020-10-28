$900k ESP allocated to noni farmers - Solomon Star News

ABOUT forty-five (45) noni farmers in the country are expected to receive a total of $900,000 allocated under the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) document sighted by this paper revealed.

Each of the approved 45 noni farmers is entitled to receive $20,000 from the total allocation ($900,000).

Of the total allocation to noni farmers, $ 660,000 of the money will go towards 33 noni farmers in Guadalcanal, while approved noni farmers from other provinces will share the remaining $240,000.

Five approved noni farmers in Malaita are entitled to receive a total of $100,000 from the $240,000 leaving $140,000 from four noni farmers in Honiara, two noni farmers from Western Province, and one noni farmer from Temotu Province.

Four Provinces namely; Makira, Choiseul, Renbel, and Central missed out from the approved 46 noni farmers list, which indicates that these provinces do not have any noni farmers or they fail to apply.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau