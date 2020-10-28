$1,529,400 ESP for Honiara based piggery farmers - Solomon Star News

Fifty-eight (58) piggery farmers based in the national capital of Honiara will share a total of $1,529,400 from the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP).

According to the data, 20 piggery farmers are entitled to $10,000 each while two farmers are entitled to $12,000 each from the ESP allocation.

A further nine farmers are entitled to receive $15,000 each while four farmers are entitled to $20,000 each.

ESP data revealed, one piggery farmer is entitled to $20,400.00 while 14 farmers are entitled to receive $30,000 each from the ESP allocation to piggery farmers in Honiara.

For the eight remaining farmers; one is entitled to $40,000, one is entitled to $50,000, four entitled to $80,000 each, one entitled to $100,000, and finally, one is entitled to $140,000 which is the single biggest recipient the obtained data revealed.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau