$1,529,400 ESP for Honiara based piggery farmers - Solomon Star News

According to the data, 20 piggery farmers are entitled to $10,000 each while two farmers are entitled to $12,000 each from the ESP allocation.
A further nine farmers are entitled to receive $15,000 each while four farmers are entitled to $20,000 each.
ESP data revealed, one piggery farmer is entitled to $20,400.00 while 14 farmers are entitled to receive $30,000 each from the ESP allocation to piggery farmers in Honiara.
For the eight remaining farmers; one is entitled to $40,000, one is entitled to $50,000, four entitled to $80,000 each, one entitled to $100,000, and finally, one is entitled to $140,000 which is the single biggest recipient the obtained data revealed.
By WILSON SAENI
Auki News Bureau