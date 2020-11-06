2 passenger flights to Brisbane set - Solomon Star News

SOLOMON Airline is set to conduct two international flights to Brisbane on the 6th and 20th of this month.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Airline management said that the two passenger flights have been approved only from Honiara to Brisbane.

“We have been approved to carry passengers on two flights from Honiara to Brisbane only.”

It was stated that passengers wishing to leave the Solomon Islands must have the right of entry to Australia or an immediate connection within 8 hours.

The Arline urges passengers who wish to travel onboard to ensure they check the requirements of other airlines and countries, especially for transiting passengers.

“If you’re a transit passenger, proof of onward connections will be required prior to booking,” it was stated.

This paper understands that only these two flights have been approved whilst all other international flights are suspended pending notice from the national government.

It is understood that flight IE601 will depart Honiara on the 6th of November today at around 3:15 pm and expected to arrive in Brisbane at 5:30 pm.

Flight IE602 will depart Honiara at 3 pm on 20th November and arrives in Brisbane at 5:15 pm.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara, Newsroom