Solomon Islands Credit Union League elects new Board of Directors - Solomon Star News

The new Board of Directors for SICUL.

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands has successfully hosted the Solomon Islands Credit Union League (The League) special general meeting in Honiara on the 3rd December 2020 to elect a new Board of Directors for SICUL.

Members of credit unions in Honiara and other provinces attended the special meeting and participated in the election of SICUL Board in accordance with section 8 of the Solomon Island Credit Union League Standard Bylaws.

The Central Bank and Registrar’s Office reinforced during the meeting that an active Board is highly necessary to advance the services that member credit unions expect from SICUL. SICUL has been without an active Board for the last few years.

Deputy Governor Moveni in his opening remarks reminded the newly elected SICUL Board of Directors to ensure SICUL is revitalised to ensure it delivers on the services required of it in the next 3 years that they will be serving on SICUL’s Board.

“We must ensure that we adhere to the principles of good governance that we advocate for in our CU meetings. We really need to ‘walk the talk’ and make changes happen that will see improvements to the way we govern the affairs of the Credit Union Movement,” says Deputy Governor Moveni.

The newly elected Board of Directors for SICUL are as follows;

President - Moses Tepai Vice President - Tollen Manuga Secretary - Maslyn Meke Members - Mary Susurua Member - Collin Narasia Member - Barry Saukiu

The Solomon Islands Credit Union League is the apex body of the credit union established under the Credit Union Act 1986 with the following key mandates;