MULTI-MILLION WATER PROJECT - Solomon Star News

CONSTRUCTION of Solomon Water’s multi-million dollar Kongulai Water Treatment Plant and Pipeline Project will commence in May 2021.

A statement from Solomon Water said the project will be financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank (WB) and tenders are now invited for the construction of the project.

The project works will include major earthworks for the site and upgrading of the access road, a raw water pipeline and pump station, a 15 million litre per day water treatment plant, a reservoir, sludge treatment ponds, a treated water pump station, and pipeline to the Tasahe reservoirs.

The contract also includes operating the plant and training Solomon Water operators for a minimum of 12 months post-commissioning.

The statement said bidding is open to interested and capable contractors from eligible source countries of ADB and the deadline for submission of tenders is 8th February 2021.

It said the plant will enable Solomon Water to treat dirt-laden water caused through illegal and unmanaged logging in the water catchment and ensure 24 / 7 operation of water supply to Honiara from Kongulai.

It said ongoing shutdowns of the Kongulai water supply affecting thousands of Honiara residents will stop.

Solomon Water CEO Ian Gooden said work on this plant started in 2017 when Solomon Water saw the first effects of logging on the water source, which had previously always been quite clean.

“It is a complex and difficult project and we have also had to relocate several families to make space for the plant.

“We thank them for their cooperation and support for this project,” Mr. Gooden said.

Solomon Water Chairman Carson Korowa said this project when completed will deliver clean water, treated to World Health Organisation standards to Honiara residents and businesses.

“We are thrilled to finally get this major project to the market.

“It is certainly the largest project ever built by Solomon Water and will significantly improve the continuity and quality of our water supply.

‘This project when completed will deliver clean water, treated to WHO standards to Honiara residents and businesses without interruption due to logging in the water catchment areas.

“We acknowledge the landowners who lived in the project area for their willingness to relocate from the project site,” Mr. Korowa said.

Construction should commence in May 2021 and completion is scheduled for December 2022.

Solomon Water said it is also building a new reservoir at Tasahe and upgrading the White River bore field under separate projects to assist with the supply of clean water to Honiara.

The statement said the White River project should be commissioned in February 2021 and will provide an extra 2 million litres of water per day.





