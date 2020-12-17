‘Helpful Holidays’ local tourism campaign receives Australian boost - Solomon Star News

As part of the ‘Helpful Holidays’ initiative, some tour operators are offering discounted activities during holiday stays.

The Australian Government initiative, Strongim Bisnis, is boosting the success of Solomon Airlines’ ‘Helpful Holidays’ domestic tourism initiative. Strongim Bisnis is providing marketing support and helping tourism operators improve their business practices for a domestic traveller market.

The ‘Helpful Holidays’ domestic tourism campaign offers people in Solomon Islands the opportunity to holiday in the provinces at a discounted rate. The packages aim to increase domestic tourism and support tourism operators during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Helpful Holidays from Honiara’ initiative offers up to 50% discounts on flights and accommodation for holidays in Seghe, Munda, Marau, Gizo, Fera, Kagau, and Suavanao, for three- to seven-night stays. These stays include both weekends and weekdays. This latest phase of the campaign commenced earlier in December, but may still be purchased for stays from 15 January to 15 February 2021.

Solomon Airlines started the ‘Helpful Holidays’ initiative in May 2020 with six tourism operators. Solomon Airlines has since expanded the initiative to include 20 tourism operators. These operators are working with Solomon Airlines to adapt their businesses so they can meet new demand generated by the initiative.

Strongim Bisnis is partnering with Solomon Airlines to support the expansion of the ‘Helpful Holidays’ initiative and grow domestic tourism in Solomon Islands. Under this partnership, Strongim Bisnis will assist Solomon Airlines to ensure advertising can continue and will provide a consulting tourism specialist to support operators directly.

Australian High Commission, First Secretary Economics, Cailin Lucas, said “The Solomon Islands tourism sector is being severely affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19. The Australian Government is working in partnership with the Solomon Islands Government to address those impacts. Australia’s contribution to Solomon Airlines’ ‘Helpful Holidays’ tourism initiative demonstrates our commitment to supporting increased tourism in Solomon Islands.”

Since May 2020, the ‘Helpful Holidays’ tourism package has resulted in hundreds of additional nights’ accommodation sold across five domestic holiday destinations. Colin Sigimanu, Manager Commercial for Solomon Airlines said “Until international borders are re-opened, domestic tourism will remain critical for tourism operators to survive. The ‘Helpful Holidays’ initiative helps our tourism operators and allows Solomon Islanders the opportunity to visit beautiful tourism destinations in our own country”.

For more information, or to book a ‘Helpful Holiday’ package, go online to https://www.flysolomons.com/helpfulholidays. Otherwise telephone the Solomon Airlines Sales Office on 20152, email [email protected] or visit the Solomon Airlines office at Point Cruz, Monday to Friday between 8 am-4 pm.

Strongim Bisnis is supporting the ‘Helpful Holidays’ package as part of its efforts to develop COVID-19 resilient businesses. Strongim Bisnis is an Australian Government initiative that supports growth in target sectors with a strong focus on supporting women, youth and people with disabilities.