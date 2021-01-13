Communication breakdown in Buala - Solomon Star News

THE residents and government employees in the Isabel Province headquarter are badly affected by network outage from Saturday till Tuesday.

Reporting from Buala Natasha Eta who works and resides there said the network outage really affects them.

“We cannot make any calls via our office landline and mobiles everything just shut down,” she added.

When asked why they managed to use Facebook since the network is not working she said that only government offices using SIGnet can use Facebook to connect to other colleagues in Honiara.

She also told this paper that since Saturday the network even had an effect on most of the Buala residents making it difficult to access banking.

Meanwhile, when this paper contacted the Telekom headquarters in Honiara yesterday, a senior Telekom Officer confirmed that, yes, they are aware of the network issue in Buala.

When asked when they will restore the network, the officer confirmed that their hardworking engineers are currently working on it now.

“To the people in Buala I want to assure you that our engineers currently working to rectify the network issue,” the officer said.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara