Noni buyer to set-up in Auki soon - Solomon Star News

Simon Chottu of CGP (sitting centre) and Philip Subu (standing with scarf) with farmers at a Noni workshop in Auki last year.

A NONI buyer will soon set up an outlet in Auki to buy Noni from farmers in Malaita Province.

This was after a visit made by a team from Chottu Guadalcanal Product (CGP) Company to interested local farmers in Auki last year.

The visit was made possible through collaboration between Malaita Provincial Youth Council in Malaita.

CGP is a major buyer of Noni in Guadalcanal province.

Once CGP set up and established in Auki, it will be the second province to trade Noni in the country.

Malaita Province Youth Council (MPYC) also highlighted the proposed setup of CGP in the Malaita.

President of MPYC Philip Subu said, “through the collaboration between MPYC and CGP for Noni expansion program for Malaita Noni farmer; paperwork is underway for licenses to purchase Noni Fruits in Malaita.”

Last year more than 40 selected local farmers attended a workshop in Auki.

The workshop was facilitated by a team from CGP.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

AUKI NEWS BUREAU