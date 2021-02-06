DBSI Chief visit Kava farmers - Solomon Star News

INTERIM Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Development Bank of Solomon Islands (DBSI) Tukana Bovoro has visited few Kava farmers in Malaita this last week.

Mr. Bovoro arrived in Malaita on Wednesday and was welcomed by the president of Malaita Province Youth Council (MPYC) Philip Subu and a member of the Malaita Kava Revolution Movement Lesley Sanga.

The team visited few Kava farmers in the highlands of the West and central Kwara’ae constituency.

According to the MPYC, Mr. Bovoro briefed the Kava farmers on the plans of DBSI for rural farmers.

He was also given the opportunity to demonstrate a few Kava farming techniques to the farmers.

By SOLOMON LOFANA

AUKI NEWS BUREAU