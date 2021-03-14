NPF building to house Winrock  - Solomon Star News

The building that will host the Winrock office in Auki Malaita Province is expected to complete towards the end of the month.

Contractor, Justin Fuo'o of the Tropic Group Builders confirmed this to Sunday Star Auki.

He said the deadline for the building to complete is May but the building is expected to complete before May.

“Work is progressing well with some changes to the top floor to suit the request of Winrock.

“We are working hard to ensure the building is completed to allow Winrock to use the top floor as its office space in Malaita for the next five years,” Mr. Fuo’o said.

The bad weather experienced in Auki in the past month also slowed down their work, however, work has been picking up well since then.

The building which was owned by NPF when completed will host Winrock and Our Telekom office respectively.

The building once complete will bring a facelift to Auki town. It is located near the Auki Central Market.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki