HIR-BNR flights for April - Solomon Star News

National flag carrier Solomon Airlines will continue to be able to operate its Friday weekly service in April.

This followed approval by the Australian Government, a statement from Solomon Airlines has confirmed.

This means that passenger seats are now available for sale from Honiara to Brisbane during the month of April 2021.

Flight IE700 will depart Honiara at 4.15 pm, arriving in Brisbane at 6.30 pm.

This is in addition to the already scheduled flight on 26 March.

The flights will collectively allow over 200 passengers who have the right of entry, to return to Australia, and will provide additional options for those wishing to transit onward to other international destinations, the statement said.

Bookings can now be made.

All Solomon Airlines flights comply fully with the COVID-19 regulations of the relevant countries including all passengers being required to wear facemasks in all airports and for the full duration of the flight.





