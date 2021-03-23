Boost for Gizo food vendors  - Solomon Star News

Some of the new beach umbrellas being used at the Gizo market sea-front.

GIZO food vendors in Western Province have been provided with new gazebos (tent) and umbrellas to use while selling their food products.

The new gazebos and umbrellas are being placed at the front sea deck of the Gizo market allowed the food vendors to sell their food items to customers.

The umbrellas and tents were donated to cater to the increasing number of food vendors at the market.

Market Manager Moffat Maeta said with the increased number of food vendors each day, the administration is finding ways to cater for all the vendors especially women to sell their cooked food inside the main market.

Most of the vendors were pleased with the new set-up.

The new area will cater for only cooked food, he said.

Grace Qila, one of the vendors at the food section was very happy with the new tents.

“Now we could sell our food products properly and comfortably.”

The umbrellas and tents were funded by UN Women and the Australian Government and were handed over last week.





BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO BEWS BUREAU