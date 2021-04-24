Airlines slashes air freight cargo rates to Australia - Solomon Star News

SOLOMON Airlines has announced a major initiative to encourage more Solomon Islands businesses to utilise air freight space on the national carrier’s Airbus A320 flights to Australia.

Effective from next week, the airline is offering heavily discounted ‘Export Incentive’ cargo rates on all flights from Honiara to Brisbane for 6 months to the end of October, 2021. The discounts range from 10% for up to 250kgs, to up to 68% for businesses wishing to transport a tonne or more of cargo.

The ‘Export Incentive’ discounts are valid for Solomon Airlines regular cargo flights departing Honiara every Friday afternoon from 30 April to 29 October 2021. The special rates will also apply to additional charter flights Solomon Airlines will operate, including on Monday 3 and 24 May, and other services where available.

“Our Export Incentive rates are a way for us to help stimulate export business and our economy by assisting industries within the Solomon Islands,” said Colin Sigimanu, Commercial Manager for Solomon Airlines.

“With international borders closed, we understand that many businesses are looking for cost effective ways to continue to export their products, and we are aiming to support them and also generate revenue for the airline.

“Those transporting more than 1 tonne of cargo will be able to access a heavily discounted rate of only $4 per kilo, almost 70% off the regular cargo rate, which we hope will provide enormous incentive for Solomon Islands based companies to do business and create new market opportunity as the global economy starts to recover.

“With government approval, Solomon Airlines international passenger charter operations have increased considerably and with increased flights, there are many more options for also transporting cargo out of Honiara to the rest of the world via our Brisbane gateway,” he said.

Those interested in this opportunity, are invited to contact Solomon Airlines Cargo team on phone (+677) 36592 or email [email protected]