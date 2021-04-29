AIRCRAFTS TO CONTINUE FLY - Solomon Star News

SOLOMON Airlines will not ground any of its aircraft despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

That’s according to the Solomon Airlines newly appointed Chairman Frank Wickham when speaking to local journalists for the first time, Tuesday this week in Honiara.

“We will not ground any of our aircraft,” he said.

The reason came about due to the fact the industry has been hit hard by the effect brought about by COVID-19 and Solomon Airlines still operates its repatriation flights and chartered flights.

He thanked the national government for supporting the ongoing operation of Solomon Airlines.

“We never plan to ground our air-crafts and it's never been planned,” he said.

Manager Commercial Colin Sigimanu stressed domestic travel will be improved and increased.

He said all old airports in many parts of the country must come on board to make domestic travel for local people.

“Some old airports have been upgraded and operational now,” he said.

He said he wants all airports to come on board so that more domestic travel between islands can be increased.





By LACHLAN SHYVES EDDIE

Honiara, Newsroom