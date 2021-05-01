Local Fisheries Officers end IEM Training - Solomon Star News

FISHERIES Compliance officers from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) received training in Investigations and Evidence Management (IEM) from the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Legal team.

The Training was hosted in Munda, Western Province over five days from 19th to 23rd April and delivered by FFA’s Legal Counsel Dr. Pio Manoa and Legal Adviser Ms. Mirriam Lidimani.

The training was designed as a competency training that ensured the knowledge transfer, and enhancement is value added to the participants’ skillset.



The objectives of the training were to assist participants in improving their understanding of Solomon Islands fisheries legislation; strengthen their ability to identify offences, evidentiary requirements and prepare charges; and further enhance their skills in investigations and the management of evidence.

Participants shared that the training was a useful opportunity to identify areas for implementation and improvement including the need for clear processes and procedures in the collection and handling of evidence.

Participants comprised of Fisheries Compliance Officers both from the MFMR Honiara office and also the Noro Western Province Office. Other enforcement agency representatives at the training were from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Police Prosecution and the Police Maritime Unit.

The training was funded by FFA Pacific Regional Oceanscape Program (PROP). FFA PROP is a World Bank funded program of up to 6.16m from 2015 to 2021. It is aimed at strengthening the shared management of selected Pacific Island oceanic and coastal fisheries and the critical habitats upon which they depend.