ALL ESP APPROVALS DONE - Solomon Star News

That's according to the Chairperson and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury McKinnie Dentana.

Since the launch of the ESP, several thousands of applications were submitted from around the nation and went through vigorous and strict screening and selection process.

A statement from the committee said up to the end of April, 2021, all approval have been completed and the committee is continuing the execution of agreements and disbursements of funds with the successful recipients.

It is the desire of the committee to complete this process by the end of May, 2021.

It was also confirmed that all the names of the remaining approved recipients of the package is expected to be downloaded into the public website in early May so that recipients can confirm their names before they contact the Ministry of Finance and Treasury for the formal requirements to process the payments.

Meanwhile, the committee is expected to compile, finalise and produce a report of the ESP initiative soon.

The ESP Oversight Committee also announced that monitoring and evaluation processes in relation to the funds disbursed will also commence this month (May).

The Government through the ESP Committee is fully committed to the accountable implementation of the ESP in the interest of wellbeing of the people, national stability and economic empowerment.





