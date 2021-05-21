No conflict of Interest - Solomon Star News

SOLOMON Airlines condemned and rubbishes the recent claims in the social media Facebook ‘YUMI TOKTOK FORUM’ that Solomon Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) promotes rival airlines which amount to potential conflict of interest.

It was claimed that the CEO for Solomon Islands Airlines has teamed up with another start up Airlines in Australia.

It further claimed that the Solomon Airlines CEO is the key adviser to this new start up airline crowdfunding activity.

But in a response to a query by the Solomon Star on Thursday, the new Chairman of the Solomon Airlines Frank Wickham said the claims are misleading and also not true.

“There is no conflict of interest.

“Our CEO’s name was used without his permission.

“He is not involved with this airline crowdfunding activity, this is misleading and we have asked for his name and profile to be removed,”

Wickham further stressed that the correct position is that with the awareness of the Solomon Airlines board, on an unpaid basis a long time back, he had provided very limited technical advice to the founder, who he has known personally for many years.

“He (Solomon Airlines CEO) is not a key advisor and has no formal association with this crowdfunding activity,” Wickham confirm to this paper.

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara