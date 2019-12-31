The hot Jamaican reggae sensation Da’Ville also known as (aka) Turii Maysun will be staging a one night show for the New Years eve countdown tonight at the Pacific Casino hotel seafront.

DJ Victor Lopez and Top Entertainment for the first time brought the reggae sensation to perform here in Solomon Islands.

The arrangement for the tour was done during DJ Victor Lopez's recent tour with R.City to the Solomon Islands when he was approached by some of his friends Mclean Noda aka RuffNeck of 56 Hop Rod & Sheldon Pio of Top Entertainment’ to find them an artist for this New Year’s Eve countdown.

The singer arrived in the country over the weekend and settled in well ready for the show tonight.

Da’Ville told reporters during a press conference yesterday said that he was so excited to be here in the islands he loved the mixture of people here in the Solomons just like Jamaica and he really feels at home here in the Solomon Islands.

“Honestly I never heard of Solomon Islands until Victor actually hit me to do a show here and I’m thinking oh King Solomon and I went to my Google and look it up and this is close to Fiji, New Guinea but I’m kind of the person I am I’m all about the music and all about going where my music want me to go and represent.

“I love to interact with my audience just love to have fun and good vibe with my audience I’m just gonna give my best to the people best in terms of my presence there.

“From what I’ve seen here reggae music has a strong roots and the Da’Ville fan base seem to be really strong here so I love to feed my fan base and I’m really looking forward for the show tomorrow (tonight),’’ said Da’Ville.

Da’Ville whose real name was Orville Thomas said he came up with the name Da’Ville in 2001 when he signed with Penthouse Records as a solo artist under the management of Donovan Germain after working with a group called ARP.

“My real name is Orville and I want to find something that is close to my real name so I came up with the thing Da’Ville,’’ he said.

Aside from Da'Ville's vocal abilities, he is a songwriter, composer and producer.

His early 2005 chart topping single "In Heaven", was produced by himself, O.Thomas and N.Palmer for Nap Musiq.

Da’Ville whose has produced some of the best reggae hits over the years was well known to reggae lovers for his singles "Can't Get over You", "On My Mind", and "This Time I Promise which are chat toppers on music charts around the globe.

One of his biggest hit singles, "Always on My Mind", was remixed with dance-hall artist Sean Paul.

In January 2005 Da'Ville was introduced to Dj CurlyLocks of Federation Sound in Philadelphia.

Together they started working on his breakout mix cd "A Moment With Da'Ville" which set the pace for Da'Ville's debut album In Heaven in 2005 produced and co-produced by O. Thomas, J. Brown and R.(Shams) Browne, for Fashozy Records, was released in Japan by Avex Entertainment Group.

The album charted within the 2005 top ten best selling reggae albums for Japan Tower Records and led to numerous tours throughout Japan, Jamaica and the Caribbean Islands.

In 2006 the single "Can't Get Over You", which was a top ten hit in Jamaica, was number one on the reggae chart in Aruba and number two in New York, and was included on the VP album 2006 Reggae Gold. "On My Mind", held the top position on several charts including Jamaica (5 weeks), New York (3 weeks), Florida, Europe and Africa.

In December 2006 he was honored with Stone Love's 'Singer of the Year' award.

In spring 2007, after an extensive European tour, Da'Ville made several appearances in North America.

He performed at The Best of The Best Concert in Florida, the 26th International Reggae & World Music Awards held at the Apollo Theatre where he was nominated in several categories and won Most Improved Entertainer for 2006

Da'Ville's latest album, Krazy Love, was released in May 2012, preceded by the mixtape Vitamin D.

Currently he’s working on an album which will soon be released in 2020 during the few days here in the he also does collaboration with the local boy Band DMP.

Jamaican female reggae artist La’vie, Dj Victor Lopez and other local artists like Sean Rii, Ruff Neck, Honiara 5 O, Devande, Two 4 One band will also be performing during the show.

Sheldon Pio of Top Entertainment said it’s an honor for them to bring over such big artists like Da'Ville's to the Solomon Islands.

“I’ve been listening to Da'Ville's songs since my high school days and bringing him over to my country to me is an honour I like one day I going to meet him and he’s finally here.

“It’s a very big privilege for us top entertainment to bring him over and big thanks to Victor for actually make it happen,’’ he said.



By BRYAN LUVENA