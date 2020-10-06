Motion against Gina today - Solomon Star News

WESTERN Province Premier David Gina will face his second motion of no confidence today when the full Western Provincial Assembly meets.

Notice of the motion was submitted to the Office of the Speaker of the Western Province Assembly on September 25th.

It was revealed that the reason for this motion is because of lack of confidence in Gina’s leadership due to his inability to fulfill his duties as the provincial premier and his chairmanship position within the Western Province Investment Corporation (WPIC).

It was further highlighted that the premier’s involvement with WPIC is a conflict of interest which allegedly influence Gina’s decision making in regards to WPG and WPIC.

The submission further highlighted that Gina failed to make good decisions.

More of the issues will be raised during the debate today.





BY TERENCE ZIRU

Gizo News Bureau