90 people tested after contact tracing - Solomon Star News

NINETY people have now been tested for COVID-19 and their results are pending since contact tracing commenced on Saturday.

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr Culwick Togamana highlighted this during his nationwide address, Monday.

Dr Togamana said these people include the 29 student passengers who were seated close to the patient during the flight, students and camp management staff at Chengs accommodation.

He said contact tracing also was extended to health workers and all frontliners who were involved in operations following arrivals and those who conducted health monitoring.

“All the people who are involved into operations have undergone risk assessment and are considered at low risk,” Dr Togamana said.

He said the people who were involved in collection of biological specimen from the quarantined people, although considered low risk, have been quarantined as a prudent measure.

“All these 90 people have also been tested for COVID-19 and results are pending,” Minister Togamana said.

He added that all frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 operations including support staff have all had training since the beginning of this year on infection, prevention and control measures and effective use of personal protective equipment.

Therefore, he said the knowledge and skills gained over the months have been put into practice in the management of all arrivals abroad including the Philippine flight.

He said all staff who are involved in operations undergo daily risk assessment and adequate Infection Prevention and Control procedures have been put in place and they pose no risk to the community or family members.

“On the safety of front line staffs, all staffs at the National Referral Hospital care areas are not allowed for cross overs to other care areas, and each workflow is now implementing a unidirectional work-flow.

“Accommodation for front line staffs on two weeks deployment is being progressed, where duty staffs will follow a strict pre-deployment, deployment and post deployment instruction,” the minister said.