Parents urged to remind students - Solomon Star News

The Government is asking parents and guardians to assist in counseling their returning students from the Philippines to abide by quarantine protocols.

Secretary to the Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Government Oversight Committee on Covid-19, Dr. Jimmie Rodgers uttered the call following reports of some students misbehaving at quarantine centers, a statement from Government Communication Unit said.

More than 90 returning students from the Philippines are currently in quarantine stations while more than 300 are still waiting for repatriation back home.

The first positive covid-19 case announced on Saturday is a returning student from the Philippines. The patient is now in isolation at the National Referral Hospital Isolation Unit.

Dr. Rodgers called on students to respect quarantine protocols while calling on parents and guardians to ring up and speak to their children to abide by these protocols.

“I would like to ask parents and guardians to help counsel their children during these difficult times. It is important that we all work together in this regard to help our students to behave and remain patient while in quarantine,” Dr. Rodgers said.

“The Government is doing all the best it can under very difficult circumstance to bring the students home so the least that Government expects of them is to abide by these protocols,” Dr. Rodgers added.

Under the current state of public emergency, anyone found guilty of breaching quarantine protocols is liable to pay a fine of SB$10,000.00 0r five years imprisonment or both.