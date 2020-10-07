Last chance for nomination  - Solomon Star News

Wednesday is the last chance for candidates to register their nominations for next month’s bye-election.

Thats according to a statement from Solomon Islands Electoral Office said

As of Tuesday, seven (7) candidates have registered their nomination to contest the Central Honiara constituency seat and four (4) candidates to contest North East Guadalcanal seat.

Two of the seven candidates who registered their candidacy for Central Honiara are women and one woman out of four candidates registered for North East Guadalcanal Constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer Jane Waetara urges candidates and supporters for north East and Central Honiara constituencies who intend to contest in this by-election to register their nomination with respective Returning Officers at respective nomination centers before the close of date as late registration will not be accepted.

“Closing date for nomination is on the 7th Oct and no nomination will be accepted after 4pm on the close of date”, Mrs Waetara said.

Mrs Waetara explained that, having been successfully nominated before the close of date, does not mean, candidates are qualified to contest in the by-election.

“Returning Officers will have to verify all the information presented by candidates accompanying their nomination application forms to check their legitimacy before validating the final list of candidates,” Mrs Waetara said.

Candidates can be disqualified if they are found to have provided illegitimate information.

“After the validation process, the list of candidates will then be finalized,” she explained.

Next on the election timeline activities is the ballot paper draw.

The Chief Electoral Officer calls on all candidate, supporters and voters to work together to ensure compliance to all our election and covid-19 health measures when participating in the electoral processes.

By-election date for both Constituencies is on 18th November, 2020.





