In court with Assumpta - Solomon Star News

* Driver of fatal accident to plea * Incest trial ends * $7k fine for traffic offences

Driver of fatal accident to plea



DRIVER of the bus that hit a male pedestrian in July in the Henderson area, East of Honiara will be entering his plea on Monday next week.

Diau Konge, 46, faces one count of causing death by reckless and dangerous driving.

He was supposed to enter his plea yesterday morning.

However, Konge did not turn up in court when his matter was mentioned which resulted in a warrant of arrest issued for him.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea having issued the warrant of arrest for Konge adjourned the matter to Monday next week for plea and review of his warrant of arrest.

A check to the registry office in the afternoon confirmed Konge did turn up later yesterday at the court.

His warrant of arrest will be dealt with on Monday.

Konge was said to be late as he went to the shops to buy himself a mask.

The Honiara Magistrate’s Court as of Tuesday this week has not allowed anyone without a mask to enter the court premises.

Its security officers are manning the court’s entrance gate and only allow those with masks to enter into the gate.

Konge was accused of involving in the fatal accident between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on July 8 at Henderson.

He was allegedly driving a minibus at a high speed heading towards Honiara's direction when he hit the deceased crossing the road at Henderson.

The bus has no passengers in it at that time except for the accused and the bus conductor.

The deceased, his wife, and their son were on board a pick-up truck traveling from Honiara's main market heading back home.

The prosecution alleged that the deceased had taken some alcohol before he and his family boarded the vehicle.

Just when they were opposite the Island Night pub in the Henderson area, the deceased allegedly asked the driver to stop.

It was alleged that as the driver was ready to stop the deceased jumped out of the truck, without looking for oncoming vehicles from both lanes, ran straight into the main road.

It was then that the 15-seater minibus allegedly driven by the accused hit the deceased and he died instantly.

The accused went to the Henderson Police Station and surrendered himself.

A random breathalyzer test (RBT) was conducted on the bus driver but the result was negative.

Incest trial ends



TRIAL of the man accused of sexually abusing his young daughter in 2013 and last year in Honiara has ended yesterday.

The 39-year-old man who cannot be named to protect his daughter’s identity faces trial on charges of indecent assault and incest.

His daughter is one of the five witnesses prosecution called in during the trial before Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison.

She gave her evidence in a closed court.

Following the close of the prosecution case, the accused chose to remain silent and did not call any witnesses.

The matter was then adjourned to 2 pm today for the closing submissions.

The man is accused of indecently assaulting his daughter in 2013 when she was only seven years old.

At that time the alleged victim was residing with his father in West Honiara.

The prosecution then alleged that last year the accused had unlawful sexual intercourse with the alleged victim near the Panatina field, east of Honiara.

The alleged victim was only 14 at that time.

Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga is prosecuting.







$7k fine for traffic offences

A MAN who confesses to five traffic-related offences against him has been fined more than $7,400 yesterday.

Ryan Raynorist Raeana had pleaded guilty to charges of careless and inconsiderate driving, presence of alcohol in person’s blood, motor vehicle to be licensed, motor vehicle to be insured and driver’s to be licensed.

Magistrate Emily Zazariko Vagibule imposed $1,700 for the first charge, $3,000 for the second charge, $1,300 for the third charge, $150 for the fourth charge and the fifth charge is a fine of $1,300.

In total Raeana will pay $7, 450 which is due to be paid by November 20.

Failure to pay up the fine by the due date will result in 12 months in prison.

The incident happened on 6 September this year from about 3 pm to 3.30 pm.

Raeana was driving a Rav 4 on that day heading in an easterly direction on the day of the incident.

It was said that when approaching the Iron Bottom Sound (IBS), without due care and reasonable consideration Raeana hit the left side of a three-tonne vehicle that was heading in a westerly direction.

As a result of the collision, the three-tonne sustained damages to its right rear tyre and tank.

Police attended the scene and escorted the accused and the driver of the three-tonne vehicle to the police station.

A random breath test was conducted on the accused shows alcohol in his blood is beyond the prescribed level.

Police also found that the accused’s vehicle license and a third party were already expired.

The accused was also found to have only used his provisional license that was also already expired.

Both parties have agreed to sort out the damages, on which, was done.

The accused represented himself in court while Police Prosecutor Jessi Waifo appeared for the Crown.