Last day of candidate withdrawal  - Solomon Star News

REGISTERED Candidates to contest the North East Guadalcanal and Central Honiara by-election have until 4 pm today to withdraw their candidacies.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mrs. Jane Waetara confirmed this in a statement to the paper on Wednesday.

Mrs. Waetara said the earlier released names of 14 candidates are still subjected to candidate’s withdrawal given the due date for candidate’s withdrawal is today.

She said any candidate who wishes to withdraw his/her nomination must submit in writing to the returning officer of his/her constituency regarding his/her decision to withdraw.

“Nomination of candidate closed 4 pm Wednesday 7th October 2020 and therefore final date for withdrawal is on Friday 9th October 2020,” she said.

Mrs. Waetara added that any request for withdrawal must reach the respective returning officers within 48 hours from 4 pm on the close of date of the candidates’ nomination period.

She said the returning officer will respond to any withdrawal request in writing to confirm his/her acceptance of the request.

“Please note that withdrawal of your candidacy does not grant a refund of nomination fees as nomination fees are not refundable in any circumstance,” she added.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara