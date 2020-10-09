30 days in jail for threatening vendors  - Solomon Star News

TWO men who confess to threatening two people who came to sell their products at the Honiara Central Market, Honiara have been jailed for 30 days.

Ian Kitalua and George Dele were sentenced after pleading guilty to the charge of uses threatening words in public.

The incident happened on the morning of 20 July this year at the Honiara Central Market.

The two victims including some other villagers from the same community in Guadalcanal came to the market to sell their watermelons.

The two victims are from Barande Village, Central Guadalcanal.

They were offloading their products when the two accused and another man who is still at large approached them.

They falsely accused the market vendors that they are from Garivera and that they will kill them.

One of them took a watermelon without the market vendor's consent, broke it and the three of them ate it.

Police were notified of the incident and attended the scene which resulted in their arrest.

The two men appeared without a lawyer while Police Prosecutor Jessie Waifo appeared for the Crown.





BY ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara