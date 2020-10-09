PM: gov’t budget needs redirection - Solomon Star News

Mr. Sogavare highlighted this during his visit to Pisei which hosts the North-West Guadalcanal Development Association (NWGDA) base on Wednesday.

“The government’s budget needs bigger redirection,” he said.

Prime Minister said one of the reasons why they did not pass the 2021 budget was because of the bigger redirection needed in the budget.

“The budget has been sitting down for ages and it has not moved anything,” Prime Minister Sogavare said.

He added the initiative taken by the association is what the government will support in its redirection budget.

He encourages other provinces and people to participate more in contributing to the economy of the country like NWGDA.

The prime minister said one of the important sectors that made up of 70% plus of the country’s population has always been left behind, Ministry of Women, Youths, Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA).

“After we establish the ministry we have forgotten it and never addresses issues faced by our women, even though we established organization and institutions for women,” the prime minister explained.

He added with the redirections of the government policies and budget, they will relook into these areas and address these issues.

“It is good that I bring my ministers to come and witness what you people in NWGDA do on the ground,” Mr. Sogavare said.

He added through the visit it will help him and his ministers when revisiting the policies and the budget.

PM Sogavare then thanked NWGDA for the invite and commended the association with their good work.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA