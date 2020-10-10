12 year-old guilty of criminal offences - Solomon Star News

A TWELVE year-old male facing three criminal offences has confessed to all the allegations made against him this week in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court.

The teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons has pleaded guilty to the charges of larceny in dwelling house, malicious damage and burglary.

Following his guilty pleas, Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea adjourned his matter to October 14.

This is for mitigation and sentencing submissions.

The larceny in dwelling house charge relates to an incident on 22 December 2019 in Honiara.

Prosecution alleged he stole two mobile phones, a black bag and a Bellona traditional bag from a dwelling house in Honiara.

On 12 June this year, the teenager unlawfully damaged the windscreen of a Rav4 vehicle owned by another man in Honiara.

The following month on 7 July this year, prosecution alleged the accused broke into a dwelling house in Honiara.

Rodney Manebosa of Public Solicitor’s Office represents the juvenile while Public Prosecutor Steward Tonowane appears for the Crown.



BY ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara