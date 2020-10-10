Baroo Kindy now has new classroom  - Solomon Star News

THE Makira Ulawa Provincial Government Minister of Education and Human Resources, Mr. Henry Rata has handed over a new classroom block to the Baroo Kindergarten School Committee in East Bauro of Central Makira Constituency. At the recent handover, Mr Rata who was speaking on behalf of the World Bank through the Rural Development Program of Solomon Islands said he was happy Baroo children will now attend classes in a new classroom.

He said Baroo Kindergarten children had attended classes in an old and dilapidated building, but with the new kindy school building and facilities, kindergarten school children will now attend lessons in a safer environment. And Mr Rata added, with the new classroom building and facilities the delivery of quality education to the children of the Baroo community and the Catchment Areas will be enhanced.

He said for the project, the shift from good to excellence lies in its harmonization with the objectives of the Makira Ulawa Provincial Government’s overall development framework for education, particularly in the two key areas of improving school infrastructure, and prioritizing education in rural, maritime and remote areas.

Mr. Rata said the World Bank funded Rural Development Program as being aligned with the country’s Education Sector had funded the project, adding in most countries, amongst all key pillars, education is the driving pillar for nation building.

He said, “Education is at the heart of enlightenment, prosperity and success of individuals and nations alike, and early childhood education is the corner stone of children’s educational journey through it.

“I am therefore very glad that RDP has prioritized the project because it is the foundation of our children’s learning framework”.





By George Atkin

Kira Kira Correspondent