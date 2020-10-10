RSIPF Fire & Rescue Service display road crash rescue capability - Solomon Star News

NEW officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Fire and Rescue Service undertaking the specialist Fire and Rescue Course this week undertook the Road Crash Rescue Training at the Fire and Rescue Training Facility at Hells Point east of Honiara.

“These officers were trained and learned how to deploy hydraulic rescue tools and highly technical methods to save lives and rescue casualties from vehicle accidents,” says Acting Director of the Fire and Rescue Department Inspector Stephen Dekyi.

“This Road Crash Rescue Training is important because it equips these officers with the knowledge and skills to save lives if trapped in a vehicle involved in a road accident.”

“The current increase in traffic accidents in Honiara and some provincial centers is something that authorities are worried about. Therefore, this Road Crash Rescue training is very important to equip these officers to respond effectively to these reports,” says Inspector Dekyi.

He explains, “The RSIPF Fire and Rescue Service is on standby 24 hours a day 7 days a week to respond to vehicle incidents when lives are at risk. Hence, should you see any vehicle accident that involves a trapped person then call Fire and Rescue on 999.”

“The RSIPF Fire and Rescue Service wishes to warn vehicle drivers to obey the traffic rules and drive safely to avoid this skills being applied on their vehicles being involved in any accident,” says Inspector Dekyi.

- RSIPF Media