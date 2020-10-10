Suidani applauds PHEB committee  - Solomon Star News

MALAITA Provincial Premier has acknowledged the Public Health Emergency Bill (PHEB) committee for involving Malaita in its consultation exercise.

Premier Daniel Suidani said by bringing the bill to Malaita, it means that the province will also have its feedback considered in the finalization of the bill.

He went on to thank the team for bringing the consultation to the province and thanked all who had participated in the consultations.

He said on behalf of his executive, the decision to postpone their meeting yesterday was to allow them to contribute to this piece of legislation.

“This is our key role as provincial assembly members and I thank everyone for participating,” Mr. Suidani said.

According to the Ministry of Health Communication, the PHEB consultation is intended to achieve a more effective and well-coordinated response to the COVID-19 global pandemic or other similar public health events of concerns.

“Because of the absence of such legislations to deal with public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has to rely on the State of Public Emergency for its COVID-19 preparedness and responses which should be in fact the last resort.”

It further stated that if it’s enacted, the PHEB will replace the current State of Public Emergency which will expire at Midnight on 24th of November.

Premier Suidani and his executive with other 20 participants from the various provincial government ministries, non-government organizations such as Oxfam and Solomon Islands Red Cross and others that have been engaged in COVID-19 operations have attended the entire session.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara