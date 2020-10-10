Second bail for alleged firearm accused - Solomon Star News

Firearm damaged on a van, allegedly caused by the accused.

A SECOND bail application has been made for the man accused of discharging firearm in March at Tinge, Honiara on Friday.

Mostyn Maenu’u Junior (Puff) is facing a charge of discharging firearm in public place while his co-accused Joseph Wale faces one count of malicious damage.

Maenu’u was accused of discharging a firearm on March 22 following an ongoing disagreement between the accused and the complainant’s family at Tinge Ridge.

No one was injured at that time but damage was allegedly caused to a bus owned by the other group which was parked in their area.

Maenu’u is being remanded in custody after the prosecution applied to revoke his bail condition for breaching his bail condition.

It was alleged he breached the curfew imposed on him as part of his bail condition and when he re-offended.

This was for allegedly intimidating some people at Henderson in July.

He is facing fresh charges of intimidation over this allegation.

His lawyer is now applying for another bail application.

The bail application was made on Wednesday before Chief Magistrate Emma Garo.

However, some bail documents needs to be sorted out.

That will be made in court on Monday next week and soon after that Garo will deliver her ruling.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Honiara, Newsroom