NHA hostel Quarantine Station closed - Solomon Star News

ONE of the Government-managed Quarantine Stations (QS) National Hosting Authority (NHA) (formerly Telekom Recreational Centre) hostel at Panatina has been closed for quarantine purposes and a replacement site is being secured.

National Disaster Council (NDC) clarified that the hostel has been decontaminated by the Health Team before it was released back to its owner since last month.

“The on-going construction of the Solomon Islands Sports Leadership Institute and the need by NHA to use the facility make it pertinent that it be reverted for their use.

“The NDC is very grateful to the NHA for their timely and free of cost offering of the hostel for quarantine purposes.”

NDC through the Camp Management Sector Committee has held talks with the owner of a new accommodation facility adjacent to Vimo Apartment at Henderson to replace NHA hostel.

“Once arrangements are finalized, then the new station will be gazetted.”

“As such, our quarantine bed capacity will still be intact for our upcoming repatriation flights,” NDC stated.

Government-managed Quarantine Stations are Guadalcanal Beach Resort (GBR), Vimo Apartment, Access Apartment, Chengs Building, Pacific Casino (Eastern Wing), Honiara Hotel (Eastern Wing), Heritage Park Hotel (Block 1-4), Airport Motel and King Solomon Hotel. In the Western Province, the QS at the Gizo Hotel is the only one that remains operational.

In the meantime, upgrade work on Nusatupe and Noro Lodge for quarantine purposes are nearing completion.

Also work on Choiseul and Shortland forward QS’s are on track as of this week.





