ITS TWO NOW - Solomon Star News

By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara





SOLOMON Islands have recorded its second confirmed Covid-19 case in the country.

This was declared by the Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare in his special announcement over the national broadcaster yesterday.

PM revealed that the person was a student that came under the repatriation flight from the Philippines who was sitting close to the first positive case during the flight.

“Like the first positive case, this person does not show any symptomatic and was already being transferred to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) isolated unit for further activation and management,” he said.

Mr. Sogavare said the person has occupied a single room at the quarantine station and therefore the chance of transmission to other students at the quarantine station is minimal.

“The infection has been contained and each will be managed and eradicated before the students can be released from the isolate and quarantine facility,” he said.

Mr. Sogavare said a total of 92 tests were conducted yesterday and only one returned positive.

A further four tastes were being conducted yesterday and will be made known today during Prime Minister nation-wide address.