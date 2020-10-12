35 DAYS IN QUARANTINE - Solomon Star News

OUR repatriated students from the Philippines are expected to spend 35 days in quarantine centres following the second positive COVID-19 confirmed case.

This is an additional 14 days from the normal 21 days quarantine time period they are expected to be quarantined, said Attorney General (AG) John Muria Junior during the weekly talk-back show yesterday.

He said there will be an additional 14 days of the normal 21 days for the Philippines students who are currently in quarantine.

Muria Jnr explained the normal time-frame for incoming passengers from the high-rated countries with COVID-19 is 21 days which the Philippines is one.

“But due to the current development in terms of the two positive COVID-19 cases, the Oversight Committee has decided to extend the period which by the power under the Prime Minister, it would be extended,” he said.

He said the two cases are from the recent arrivals from the Philippines and that the plan is to have the group cleared off with the virus before they can be discharged.

He added since the country has now two positive cases, the quarantine period has now set back to zero and according to the COVID-19 Regulation, it allows the Prime Minister to extend the quarantine period.

“Based on the advice of our medical expert, it might extend for another 14 days period in which we will have testing requirements within that period,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister in his nationwide address yesterday said the health and camp management teams are now focusing on reviewing the quarantine period in light of the second COVID-19 positive case development.

Sogavare said part of the assessment is to provide single rooms for each student to reduce the opportunity for interactions and possible transmission of the virus.

“We must ensure 100% confident there is no longer any risk of COVID-19 transmission before our students are released from quarantine,” he added.

He said according to the health professionals’ advice, the risk for community transmission is still low despite the second diagnosis.

“This is because the virus is being contained in the quarantine stations and the infected persons are in isolation.

“As a result of the assessment together with the measures that I have mentioned above to reduce the risk of transmission through the use of individual rooms for each student, especially for those that in close contact with the first and now the second case together with the safety lockdown of all the quarantine stations, our health professionals have advised that a general lockdown is not yet called for,” he added.

The repatriation flight from the Philippines arrived on Tuesday 29th September and they are not into their third week of quarantine.