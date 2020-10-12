Cabinet to review COVID-19 measures - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare said the Cabinet will soon review the COVID-19 measures that have already discussed over the past weeks.

Sogavare said those measures include; no handshaking, do not congregate in proximity with each other, practising social distancing of at least 1.5 metres apart in church services or meetings, coach into elbows and not into hands, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizers where there is no running water, use a face mask in public and in public transport.

“Please be conscious of your individual activities and responsibilities to ensure we all practise the COVID-19 safety measures,” he said.

He said once the Cabinet has completed the review the measures will be implemented in light of these new developments.

Sogavare said the public would be informed more about these in due course.

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara