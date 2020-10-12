Suidani gains more support ahead of motion - Solomon Star News

More non-executive members of the Malaita Provincial Assembly (MPA) have shown support towards the Malaita Alliance for Rural Advancement (MARA) government ahead of the motion of no confidence this week.

The Solomon Star Auki was reliably informed that more non-executive MPAs have assured the Premier Daniel Suidani and MARA executive that they are in support of MARA and will not support the motion of no confidence.

It was claimed that MARA government now has the support of 26 MPAs, which means the mover only has only seven MPAs on his side.

The motion of no confidence against Premier Suidani and MARA executive is expected to be debated this week when the Full Assembly meets.

This paper was informed that the mover of the motion of no confidence in trying a last-minute lobby for numerical strength to oust Premier as the days to the much talked about the motion of no confidence draws closer.

Despite the story of lobbying by the motion mover and his supporter, Premier Suidani and his Executive is confident that the no-confidence motion will be defeated on the floor of the assembly.

Auki town is expected to be packed with people this week when the Malaita Provincial Assembly decides the future of MARA government when the motion of no confidence is debated.

According to popular information, the Malaita public is of the view that the motion of no confidence is untimely and should be withdrawn because it is not in the best interest of Malaita and it lacks support.

In the meantime, the actual date for the motion of no confidence will be decided this week in the Full Assembly which will start tomorrow.

By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau