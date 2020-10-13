Motion day against MARA govt - Solomon Star News

The Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani and the Malaita Alliance for Rural Advancement (MARA) government will know its fate today when the motion of no confidence is tabled on the floor of the Malaita Provincial Assembly.

The Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Ward 14 David Solo Baerara is expected to move the motion of no confidence today when the Malaita Full Assembly meets this morning.

According to Premier Suidani and his executive, the MARA government is intact and has the support of non-executive members behind them, which makes MARA rock-solid heading into the motion of no confidence.

On the other hand, information reaching Solomon Star claimed mover of the motion and supports continues to lobby, as they want to get the numerical support at the last minute.

An MPA within the MARA executive confirmed to this paper that one of the MPAs behind the move to oust MARA and Premier Suidani has been calling their phones begging them to join the mover’s team.

The MPA said some of them have had enough of the lobby tactics used by those behind the motion where they already put the MPAs number on a blacklist to avoid what they termed as annoying phone calls from someone who has nothing to offer for Malaita Province.

According to information received, an unidentified man trusted by the mover of the motion arrived in Auki yesterday to give more strength to the mover and to help the group with last-minute lobbying.

However, Premier Suidani and MARA executive told this paper that using money to lobby MARA MPAs will not work as they are standing for the rights of past Malaita generation, current Malaita generation, and future Malaita generation.

"Money will not break MARA apart as we are here to serve Malaita and not to seek money for our personal gains," the MPA said.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau