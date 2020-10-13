PM: limit number of passengers - Solomon Star News

Sogavare made the call in his COVID-19 nationwide address yesterday.
He stressed that limiting the number of passengers in buses and taxis is among other additional measures approved by Cabinet to prevent the wider spread of COVID-19 in the country.
“This means taxis should carry a maximum of three passengers while buses should carry a maximum of two passengers per seat,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sogavare continues to call on everyone to practice good hygiene and maintain social distancing as the country already recorded 2 COVID-19 cases.
By ANDREW FANASIA
Newsroom, Honiara