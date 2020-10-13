PM: limit number of passengers - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare calls on taxi and bus drivers to limit the number of passengers while providing transport service to the general public.

Sogavare made the call in his COVID-19 nationwide address yesterday.

He stressed that limiting the number of passengers in buses and taxis is among other additional measures approved by Cabinet to prevent the wider spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“This means taxis should carry a maximum of three passengers while buses should carry a maximum of two passengers per seat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sogavare continues to call on everyone to practice good hygiene and maintain social distancing as the country already recorded 2 COVID-19 cases.



By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara